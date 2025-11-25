It’s almost about that time. 50 Cent is stepping into a new chapter of his producer journey as Netflix prepares to release his long developing documentary series about Sean Combs. The streamer confirmed that the four episode project titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning will arrive worldwide on December 2.

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton with production support from Stacy Scripter, David Karabinas, Ariel Brozell, Brad Bernstein, and executive producer Curtis Jackson, the series is a collaboration between House of Nonfiction, G Unit Film and Television, and Texas Crew Productions.

The project promises a searching look at the evolution of Sean Combs through every name and persona that shaped his public image from Puff Daddy to Diddy to Love. The series asks a central question that has followed him since the earliest days of Bad Boy Entertainment. Who is Sean Combs away from the spotlight. The team frames the docuseries as a bold exploration of a figure whose influence shaped R and B and rap culture across generations. It follows his early rise, his reputation for spotting talent, and his role in launching names such as The Notorious B I G, Mary J Blige, Jodeci, and Danity Kane into mainstream success. The series also examines the serious allegations that those who worked with him say emerged as his empire expanded. Producers point to rare materials and new interviews with individuals who were once close to him as major components of the project.

Stapleton spoke about the urgency of the story at this moment in culture. She shared that watching the Me Too era reshape music and film sharpened her focus on this project. She said that when Cassie filed her lawsuit, she realized there were countless possible outcomes ahead. She added that the docuseries is not simply the story of Sean Combs and that a wider cultural conversation is unfolding within it.

Jackson added his signature humor on the Gram when confirming the news. He joked that people told him he was capping then wrote simply what happened followed by GLG GreenLightGang and a tag for G Unit Film and Tv.