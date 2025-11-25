Chance the Rapper to Co-Host Chicago Segment of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026”

Global superstar and proud Chicago native Chance the Rapper has been announced as the Chicago co-host of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.” The annual broadcast airs live on Tuesday, December 31 at 8/7c on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

Chance will host the Central Time Zone countdown live from Chicago, representing his hometown during one of television’s biggest annual celebrations. He joins co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough as the show spans multiple cities, including New York, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico. Chance will also perform just before midnight from Wacker Drive to welcome the New Year.

This marks the first time a major portion of the broadcast will air live from Chicago with a Chicago native at the helm. Chance is expected to bring the city’s spirit, culture, and pride to millions of viewers nationwide.

The announcement caps a standout year for Chance, who completed his “And We Back” North American tour and released his critically acclaimed album Star Line. The album debuted at number two on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut USA Chart and number three globally. Across 17 tracks, Chance weaves sharp lyricism, diasporic storytelling, and bold sonic experimentation, collaborating with artists including Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Smino, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Jazmine Sullivan.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” airs live December 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.