Well, that just happened. Ciara is embracing her New York chapter with style and her latest move brought a rush of excitement to one of the busiest corners of the city. The early morning production took place during peak rush hour and showcased dancers moving to the CiCi deluxe version of the track featuring MOLIY and Oxlade along with BRB and the viral favorite Low. Ciara called the moment her NYC Takeover.

That part. Check it out.

@ciara 50 dancers, one city, and vibes on a 💯 Times Square takeover was absolutely UNREAL! Couldn’t have asked for a sweeter moment in my second home. ♬ Low – Ciara & Diamond Platnumz

In case you missed it, Ciara relocated to New York with Russell Wilson and their four children after his move to the New York Giants. Wilson is currently the second or third string QB at New York depending on who’s hurt. But that’s neither here nor there.

She recently told Billboard that while Atlanta shaped her life from the start her family has felt surrounded by love in New York. She added that the city has embraced her as an artist as well.

As you can see, the flash mob opened with dancers in a tight formation to BRB then Ciara stepped forward wearing a Yankees cap sunglasses and long blonde braids as Low kicked in. The track continues to dominate on TikTok through the Low Dance Challenge and Ciara is leaning into that momentum. She said that the digital impact of these challenges is helping the music reach even farther across the world.

The moment closed with a full group routine to Nice n Sweet. Ciara stayed to take photos with every dancer and ended the performance with a smile saying that was nice and sweet.