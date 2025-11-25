Today we celebrate the 57th birthday of one of the most influential architects in Hip Hop culture, the legendary Green Eyed Bandit himself, Erick Sermon of the iconic duo EPMD.

From the moment he and Parrish Smith formed EPMD, the group became a cornerstone of golden era rap. Their debut album Strictly Business arrived with a sound that felt completely new at the time, powered by thick funk samples, slow rolling grooves, and Sermon’s unmistakable voice. Alongside Parrish, he helped build a catalog that remains one of the most respected in the culture, filled with classics like You Gots to Chill, So Wat Cha Sayin, and Strictly Business.

Beyond his work with EPMD, Sermon carved out one of the most impressive production careers in rap history. His signature bass heavy style shaped records for artists across the map, including heavy hitters such as Redman, Method Man, Keith Murray, and Mary J Blige. When the Hit Squad and Def Squad movements were in full force, Sermon stood at the center as both a producer and a leader who helped develop careers and elevate the sound of an entire era.

What makes Erick Sermon’s legacy so special is his consistency. Decade after decade, he has remained a true student of the craft while still sounding fresh and innovative. His influence can be heard in producers across generations, all of whom studied the same formula: smooth funk, heavy drums, and a natural sense of swing that only the Green Eyed Bandit could deliver.

Today we salute Erick Sermon for everything he has given to Hip Hop. His voice, his production, his vision, and his leadership helped shape the sound of a culture that continues to resonate around the world.

Happy 57th birthday to a certified legend. Many more to the Green Eyed Bandit. Let the funk live on.