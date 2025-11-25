iHeartRadio is taking a bold stance in the growing debate around artificial intelligence in media. In a new letter sent to staff on Friday, chief programming officer and president Tom Poleman announced the launch of the company’s Guaranteed Human initiative, a pledge to keep AI-generated voices and synthetic music off the air.

According to Billboard, Poleman made it clear that iHeartRadio “doesn’t and will not use AI-generated personalities” and will not play AI songs featuring synthetic vocalists posed as real artists. The letter outlines a company-wide commitment to preserving authenticity across broadcasts, streaming, and podcasts.

DJs must now include a line in their hourly legal IDs affirming that they are “Guaranteed Human,” reinforcing trust with listeners at a time when artificially generated content is becoming harder to distinguish from real voices.

“This is not a tagline. It is a promise,” Poleman wrote. “And it is part of every station’s personality.”

The company’s shift arrives amid explosive growth in AI-generated audio. French platform Deezer recently reported that 97 percent of survey participants could not differentiate between human and AI-created songs, while the service estimates that 50,000 fully AI-generated tracks are added daily. Billboard also reported that AI music company Suno is producing more than 7 million tracks per day.

You can read the full memo here.