Afro R&B sensation Odeal has unveiled the international leg of his 2026 headlining tour, expanding his growing global reach with 11 new dates across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The announcement arrives just days after the release of his latest EP, The Fall That Saved Us, a moody nine-track project that explores themes of trust, betrayal, and emotional fragility.

The news follows a breakout year for Odeal, marked by a 2025 BET Award nomination for Best New International Act, being named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Year, and earning major recognition from artists like Justin Bieber. His momentum has been undeniable, fueled by the success of his summer EP, The Summer That Saved Me, and the first North American leg of The Shows That Saved Me tour, which visited 10 cities across the United States.

The Fall That Saved Us signals a darker, introspective shift in Odeal’s artistry, leaning into emotional R&B suited for colder seasons. The project deepens the sonic universe he has built over the past year, expanding his signature blend of Afro fusion, soul, and atmospheric production.

Fans now have the chance to experience this new chapter live. The European leg of The Shows That Saved Us tour begins in March 2026 with an opening show at The Button Factory in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Tuesday, November 25, with artist and local presales. General on sale begins Friday, November 2,8 at 10 AM local time at IAmOdeal.com.

The Shows That Saved Us Tour Dates:

UK & Europe

20th Mar: Dublin, The Button Factory

22nd Mar: Manchester, O2 Ritz

24th Mar: Birmingham, O2 Institute

26th Mar: London, O2 Academy Brixton

29th Mar: Paris, Le Bataclan

30th Mar: Cologne, Kantine

31st Mar: Amsterdam, Melkweg MAX

2nd Apr: Berlin, Huxleys

16th Apr: Melbourne, 170 Russell

17th Apr: Brisbane, The Tivoli

19th Apr: Sydney, Liberty Hall