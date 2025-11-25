So, Ray J and Chrisean Rock were going at it about the Bible? This is one interesting timeline we’re living in. Basically, an ordinary late night livestream turned into one of the most talked about clips on socials this week. Viewers locked in as the two shifted from playful banter to a charged conversation about faith, scripture, and how each of them understands their connection to God.

Let’s get right to it.

Ray J straight up SCHOOLED Chrisean Rock on the Bible after telling her she doesn’t know a single thing about it 💀👀

The a ha moment begins with Ray J trying to keep the energy calm while Rock flips through a Bible on camera. He tells her that whenever she is upset she should tell him directly because he cares about her. Rock assures him that her patience is steady and that she is not frustrated. The tone changes when Ray J attempts to introduce religion into the conversation. Before he can finish, Rock steps in and offers her view that her faith is rooted in relationship rather than religion. That comment sets off the lively debate that follows.

But wait, Ray J then turns his attention to the viewers tuning in and cracks a joke about their setup. He says he is sitting with an empty cup and a hat while Rock is holding a Bible but does not know the books inside it. Rock immediately challenges him and says she loves scripture and loves to read.

To keep it going, Ray J keeps pressing his point and says that most people who say they believe in the Bible have not read it fully. Rock defends her connection to her faith with passion and speed. She tells him he wants her to know every word even though he cannot do that himself. She lists the things she loves about her spiritual life from church to fasting to the meaning of sacrifice. She then says that being chosen by God is a privilege because you do not choose him first.

Ray J asks her where that idea appears in scripture. Rock admits she cannot cite it word for word. Ray J responds that he can recite it exactly.