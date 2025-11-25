Roc Nation has launched a new organ donation campaign in support of longtime employee and New York City native Candice Davis, who is in critical need of a life-saving kidney transplant. Davis, who has spent more than two decades working alongside Roc Nation co-founders Desiree Perez and Juan Perez, has become a beloved figure within the company, known for her commitment, resilience and leadership.

Davis began her career in 2002 as an office manager at the legendary Baseline Studios, then transitioned to lead operations at the 40/40 Club. She later joined Roc Nation’s office management team, becoming an essential part of the company’s internal foundation. But behind her professional accomplishments lies a long and difficult health journey.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 17, Davis has endured more than 25 surgeries throughout her life. Her health challenges escalated in 2022 when she was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. Adding to her hardship, her husband and caretaker passed away unexpectedly in 2023 due to a sudden heart attack.

Davis has been on the transplant list since April 2024, but finding a match has proven difficult due to extremely high antibody levels. Although she has AB-positive blood, which typically allows for a wider donor pool, her unique medical profile significantly narrows the number of compatible donors. Her 21-year-old daughter volunteered to donate but was ruled out because she is pre-diabetic.

Now 46, Davis currently undergoes dialysis three times a week while awaiting a suitable match. Roc Nation hopes that sharing her story will not only help find a donor for Davis but also increase awareness about the nationwide shortage of kidney donors and encourage more people to get screened.

More information on Candice’s story and how to become a potential donor can be found at ACauseForCandice.com.