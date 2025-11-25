Thanksgiving season always calls for burning in the kitchen, family, politics, maybe a few drunk uncles and if it’s calm, the kind of movie lineup that brings everyone to the couch. From timeless classics to feel good comedies to inspiring true stories, we put together a quick seven film drop offering a lil’ something for every generation at the table.

Soul Food, 1997

This beloved family drama remains a staple during the holiday season. Starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A Fox, Nia Long, Mekhi Phifer, and Michael Beach, the story follows a Chicago family trying to keep their traditions alive after the loss of their matriarch. The film blends love, conflict, healing, and the power of food as a bond that anchors everyone. It remains one of the most celebrated explorations of Black family life on screen.

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Cedric the Entertainer leads this road trip comedy as a father determined to bring his family closer through a chaotic cross country drive to a reunion. The cast includes Vanessa Williams, Bow Wow, Solange, and Shannon Elizabeth. The laughs come fast as the Johnsons run into mishaps, eccentric characters, and plenty of tests of patience along the way. It is an easy crowd pleaser for the holiday weekend.

Big Mommas House, 2000

Martin Lawrence steps into one of his most iconic roles in this family friendly hit. He plays an FBI agent who goes undercover as the beloved grandmother figure Big Momma in order to catch a criminal. The film features Nia Long, Paul Giamatti, Terrence Howard, and Jascha Washington. The humor, heart, and physical comedy make this an entertaining pick for a family movie night.

Hidden Figures, 2016

Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae star in the remarkable true story of three Black women whose brilliance helped drive the early success of the space program at NASA. The film highlights their resilience, genius, and determination while navigating racial and gender barriers. Kevin Costner, Mahershala Ali, and Kirsten Dunst round out the cast. This is an inspiring and educational choice that lands with every age group.

The Last Holiday, 2006

Queen Latifah shines as a woman who believes she has only weeks to live and decides to spend that time living boldly for the first time. LL Cool J stars as her love interest with supporting roles from Gerard Depardieu, Alicia Witt, and Giancarlo Esposito. The charm and warmth of the story make it a cozy and uplifting holiday watch.

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The star studded cast from The Best Man returns for a sequel filled with celebration, surprise, and emotional depth. Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, and Monica Calhoun deliver a story that balances humor with real life challenges as close friends reunite during the holidays. The film brings both joy and heartfelt moments that connect with longtime fans.

Black Nativity, 2013

Inspired by Langston Hughes work, this musical drama follows a teenage boy who travels to New York to spend Christmas with his estranged grandparents. Starring Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Tyrese Gibson, Jacob Latimore, and Mary J Blige, the film blends gospel, family tension, faith, and redemption. It is a soulful holiday selection with powerful vocals and emotional resonance.