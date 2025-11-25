SHE HUSTLE – CHICAGO Five Boss Women Redefine Power, Ownership, and Reality TV on TRONIX Network

This article was written by famed author and MuckRack-verified journalist Jonathan P. Wright on behalf of The Source Magazine. He is Head of Music Monetization for the TRONIX TV Network and RADIOPUSHERS.

On December 4, 2025, the Chicago skyline gets a different kind of spotlight.

Not from a stadium, not from an arena—but from five women who built their own stages, their own lanes, and their own empires.

She Hustle – Chicago is more than a reality show—it’s a declaration. And as it lands exclusively on TRONIX Network, the Ray J–powered reality and creator platform, the series steps into a bigger, louder, more global conversation about Black women, entrepreneurship, and ownership in the era of streaming.

From the first frame of the official series teaser, you feel it: five Chicago bosses standing in front of a city that feels like both a battlefield and a runway. Coverage from platforms like The R Report Magazine and What’s The Word has already stamped the show as a movement—not just another entry in the reality TV cycle.

And now that movement is taking center stage inside the digital universe of TRONIX Network and its culture hub, @tronixnetwork .

CINEMATIC PROLOGUE: WHEN CHICAGO BECOMES THE SIXTH CAST MEMBER

Chicago has always had its own pulse—cold wind, hot hustle.

In She Hustle – Chicago, the city isn’t just a backdrop; it’s the sixth cast member.

Originally premiering on IHQ Network and highlighted by outlets like The R Report Magazine , the series introduces viewers to five Chicago-native entrepreneurs and business owners, all Black, all women, all rooted in real work and real motion.

Episodes play like a day-in-the-life documentary colliding with an urban business saga:

boardrooms and beauty chairs,

fur showrooms and real estate walkthroughs,

credit consultations and studio sessions,

family scenes and late-night strategy talks.

The show doesn’t just show “glow-ups”; it shows the cost of elevation—what it takes to juggle multiple businesses, community expectations, and personal lives in a “dog-eat-dog” business world.

Now, as She Hustle – Chicago hits TRONIX Network for its exclusive December 4, 2025 run, the stakes are higher. TRONIX isn’t just airing the show—it’s re-framing it as a blueprint for what reality TV can be when the cast owns more than just their confessionals.

RAY J, TRONIX, AND “REALITY REBORN”

For two decades, Ray J has moved like a disruptor—music, tech, consumer electronics, and now television. TRONIX Network is the culmination of that grind: a streaming platform built specifically to center reality programming, personality-driven content, and creator ownership.

Through its official portal and the growing presence of @tronixnetwork , TRONIX is positioning itself as:

Reality Reborn – A network identity that promises unscripted content with real stakes, real access, and real people—not just “cast members,” but entrepreneurs, influencers, artists, and cultural drivers.

– A network identity that promises unscripted content with real stakes, real access, and real people—not just “cast members,” but entrepreneurs, influencers, artists, and cultural drivers. An Opportunity Engine – A home for reality shows, music series, podcasters, and independent creators across hip-hop, R&B, pop, gospel, and EDM to host, distribute, and scale their content within one ecosystem.

Behind it all is Ray J, the media and tech mogul who chose ownership over comfort. Instead of simply starring on other people’s networks, he doubled down on building his own—absorbing the financial risk, embracing the early grind, and betting on a future where creators don’t have to beg legacy systems for permission.

With She Hustle – Chicago, Ray J and TRONIX do something powerful:

They don’t just broadcast a show about women bosses—they platform it and align it with a network mission centered on entrepreneurship, independence, and creator control.

THE ARCHITECT: SADE “DAE” JONES – WHEN THE HUSTLE BECOMES A UNIVERSE

At the center of She Hustle – Chicago is its creator, executive producer, and heartbeat: Sade “Dae” Jones, known across social as @daejones.

Dae isn’t just in front of the camera; she’s behind the entire vision. In features from outlets like What’s The Word and The R Report Magazine , she’s described as a serial entrepreneur, brand strategist, and media architect who wanted to create a bigger platform for women in her city—women doing major things but not always getting major exposure.

Her hustle is layered:

Brand Strategist & Serial Entrepreneur – Dae has built multiple ventures and transformed that playbook into a service pipeline for other women-led brands.

– Dae has built multiple ventures and transformed that playbook into a service pipeline for other women-led brands. Narrator & Participant – She’s not a distant showrunner; she’s in the trenches with the rest of the cast, balancing payroll, marketing, personal life, and mental health.

– She’s not a distant showrunner; she’s in the trenches with the rest of the cast, balancing payroll, marketing, personal life, and mental health. Curator of Narrative – She insists on a tone that’s raw yet professional, letting Chicago be unmasked and unedited—but always elevated.

On TRONIX Network , Dae’s role expands. She becomes part of a global conversation about how Black women’s stories are framed in reality TV. Within a platform engineered by another serial risk-taker—Ray J—her vision fits perfectly: bold, intentional, and unapologetically entrepreneurial.

THE HAIR EMPIRE QUEEN: SHATARA “PRETTY HAIR BOSS” CONNOR

Every major city has a hair scene. Chicago has Shatara Connor—and if you’ve moved through the Windy City beauty ecosystem, you probably know her as @prettyhairboss.

In press rundowns of the show, Shatara is profiled as:

Owner of Pretty Hair Boss Salon & Suites



Creator of the Pony Tail Girl Hair Line



Her empire sits at the intersection of artistry, commerce, and community. The camera follows Shatara as she juggles:

Brick-and-Mortar Pressure – Running salon suites in a major market like Chicago means staff management, rent, licenses, and a constant push to keep chairs full and clients loyal.

– Running salon suites in a major market like Chicago means staff management, rent, licenses, and a constant push to keep chairs full and clients loyal. Product-Based Expansion – The Pony Tail Girl Hair Line represents her leap from service provider to product owner, stepping into e-commerce, wholesale deals, branding shoots, and potential retail partnerships.

– The Pony Tail Girl Hair Line represents her leap from service provider to product owner, stepping into e-commerce, wholesale deals, branding shoots, and potential retail partnerships. Mentorship via Opportunity – By opening her suites to other stylists, she becomes living proof of what it looks like to progress from stylist to CEO to landlord.

In a generic reality format, Shatara might be painted as just “the glam one” or “the hair one.”

In She Hustle – Chicago, she’s framed as a strategist—a woman turning hot-comb hustle into scalable infrastructure.

On TRONIX, her narrative lands inside a network built for high-impact visual storytelling. The blowouts, silk presses, and salon aesthetics fit the “reality reborn” DNA—but it’s the business beneath the beauty that gives her storyline staying power.

FURS, FLYNESS, AND FEARLESS MOVES: MZ. RONNEISHA

Luxury isn’t just about labels—it’s about the message. Mz. Ronneisha, known socially as @mzronneisha, lives that message out loud.

Her portfolio within the show includes:

Lavish Furs



Pretty Hair Weave



Salon Suites and beauty holdings



Her segments in She Hustle – Chicago are draped in fur and high-shine textures, but underneath is the story of a woman playing in a high-risk, high-reward lane:

Inventory Pressure – Stocking premium furs and luxury pieces isn’t cheap. Every item on a rack represents capital, risk, and a demand for precision marketing.

– Stocking premium furs and luxury pieces isn’t cheap. Every item on a rack represents capital, risk, and a demand for precision marketing. Balancing Luxury & Authenticity – She has to balance “aspirational” visuals with a grounded voice—keeping her brand both elevated and relatable to the Chicago streets that raised her.

– She has to balance “aspirational” visuals with a grounded voice—keeping her brand both elevated and relatable to the Chicago streets that raised her. Multiple Brands, One Center of Gravity – From hair to fashion to suites, she’s spinning several plates at once, embodying the multi-hyphenate CEO reality that social media glamorizes but rarely explains.

On TRONIX, Mz. Ronneisha feels tailor-made for the camera: fur-lined showrooms, high-energy appearances, and a personality that can hold its own against any network-ready cast. But beyond the drip, viewers get a clear look at what it costs to turn luxury into livelihood.

CREDIT, REAL ESTATE, AND GENERATIONAL BLUEPRINTS: MONA SKYE

While some storylines in She Hustle – Chicago center around hair, fashion, and glam, Mona Skye—@monaskye—brings a different energy: paperwork, numbers, and long-term strategy.

Mona’s profile within the series includes:

Credit repair specialist



Real estate developer



Owner of Skye Plaza & Suites



Her presence in the show is bigger than drama; it’s education in motion. Through Mona, viewers see:

Financial Literacy in Real Time – She breaks down credit realities, business funding, and financial pitfalls in conversations that happen not on a whiteboard but in real-life situations.

– She breaks down credit realities, business funding, and financial pitfalls in conversations that happen not on a whiteboard but in real-life situations. Black Women in Property – Mona represents a lane that mainstream television still underrepresents: a Black woman not just leasing spaces, but owning and controlling them .

– Mona represents a lane that mainstream television still underrepresents: a Black woman not just leasing spaces, but . Legacy Over Likes – While social media chases shock value, Mona’s storyline is rooted in sustainability—equity, appreciation, long-term strategy, and generational wealth.

On TRONIX Network , Mona’s impact deepens. She becomes a visual counter-argument to every narrative that says Black women can only shine in front-of-the-house roles. She’s the one reading contracts, closing deals, and turning keys in buildings with her name on the papers.

MIC & MOTION: GLIZZY GLO, THE ARTIST IN THE MIX

No Chicago story is complete without music, and in She Hustle – Chicago, that sound is embodied through Glizzy Glo, known online as @glizzyglow.

Her world stretches across:

Studio Sessions and Songwriting – Viewers watch the grind behind the music: tracking vocals, weighing creative decisions, and navigating the emotional ups and downs of chasing a hit.

– Viewers watch the grind behind the music: tracking vocals, weighing creative decisions, and navigating the emotional ups and downs of chasing a hit. Performances & Branding – Shows, visuals, and social presence are all part of how Glizzy builds her brand, one release and one crowd at a time.

– Shows, visuals, and social presence are all part of how Glizzy builds her brand, one release and one crowd at a time. Entrepreneurial Identity – As an independent artist, she isn’t just a performer; she’s a one-woman startup, responsible for marketing, image, distribution, and strategy.

Inside the TRONIX universe—with its deep ties to artist-first content and reality-driven storytelling—Glizzy Glo becomes more than a cast member; she becomes a symbol for every independent artist looking to turn streams, visuals, and personality into a full-scale brand operation.

THE POWER OF THE COLLECTIVE: @SHEHUSTLECHI & CHICAGO’S DIGITAL SISTERHOOD

While each woman’s Instagram page is its own ecosystem—

@daejones,

@prettyhairboss,

@mzronneisha,

@monaskye,

@glizzyglow—

the show’s digital heartbeat is @shehustlechi .

That page isn’t just a promo feed; it’s a command center:

Episode stills, behind-the-scenes clips, and cast photos form a visual archive of the movement.

Features from The R Report Magazine and What’s The Word are reposted and reframed as proof of impact.

and are reposted and reframed as proof of impact. Comments, DMs, and reposts create a real-time feedback loop between the cast and the community—especially young women watching from Chicago, Detroit, New York, Houston, Atlanta, and beyond.

For TRONIX Network , this kind of organic momentum is priceless. The network’s entire strategy revolves around turning shows into ecosystems, where fans don’t just watch—they participate, react, and build with the brand in real time.

CHICAGO, RAW AND UNEDITED: A LOVE LETTER AND A WARNING

Sade “Dae” Jones has been clear in interviews and coverage: there’s no way to polish away the rawness of Chicago. Even when the cast is dipped in luxury, you still feel the city’s edges.

She Hustle – Chicago doesn’t shy away from that reality:

Ambition vs. Environment – Deals fall through. Staff members disappoint. Opportunities vanish without warning. The pressure of maintaining momentum is relentless.

– Deals fall through. Staff members disappoint. Opportunities vanish without warning. The pressure of maintaining momentum is relentless. Community Eyes Everywhere – Family, friends, and the wider Chicago community watch every move. Applause and critique arrive in equal measure.

– Family, friends, and the wider Chicago community watch every move. Applause and critique arrive in equal measure. Vulnerability Without a Filter – Tears, second-guessing, fatigue, and frustration appear right alongside wins, parties, and milestones.

On TRONIX, this duality lands exactly where it needs to. Ray J has long voiced his desire to build a reality platform that is daring, honest, and reflective of real people’s lives, not just advertiser-friendly caricatures. By anchoring She Hustle – Chicago into that ecosystem, TRONIX allows Chicago to be both beautiful and brutal—and gives these women space to be fully human inside that tension.

RAY J THE MOGUL: WHY SHE HUSTLE – CHICAGO MATTERS TO TRONIX

When Ray J talks about TRONIX, he’s not talking about “just another app.” He’s talking about:

A tech move – Owning distribution in an era when content is king but platforms are the gatekeepers.

– Owning distribution in an era when content is king but platforms are the gatekeepers. A creator move – Designing a network that understands how reality stars, podcasters, influencers, and indie artists really live, create, and monetize.

– Designing a network that understands how reality stars, podcasters, influencers, and indie artists really live, create, and monetize. A cultural move – Making sure that Black stories, Black women, and Black entrepreneurship sit in the center of the programming deck—not on the fringes.

She Hustle – Chicago is a perfect expression of that mission.

It arrives to TRONIX already validated by media coverage, already branded with a powerful visual identity, and already rooted in a cast of women who are more than “reality TV personalities.” They are owners, innovators, and architects of their own ecosystems.

By giving She Hustle – Chicago an exclusive premiere window on December 4, 2025, TRONIX sends a clear message to the industry:

This is not a network chasing trends.

This is a network curating timeless hustle stories and amplifying creators who are already forces in their own cities.

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT, BUT MAKE IT REAL

“Women empowerment” gets thrown around casually in marketing decks and hashtags, but in She Hustle – Chicago, it’s not just a theme—it’s the entire operating system.

Empowerment here looks like:

Leases and Ledgers – Buildings, suites, and storefronts with these women’s names on the paperwork.

– Buildings, suites, and storefronts with these women’s names on the paperwork. Payroll and Pressure – Staff who depend on them, clients who trust them, and a city that both challenges and champions them.

– Staff who depend on them, clients who trust them, and a city that both challenges and champions them. Faith and Grit – Private prayers before big days, quiet tears after setbacks, and the unspoken decision, over and over, to keep going.

On TRONIX Network , that empowerment message travels even further. The platform is engineered for interactive engagement, meaning young women from any city, any background, can watch She Hustle – Chicago and see something beyond drama—they see possibility.

For a generation raised on clips, trends, and algorithms, She Hustle – Chicago offers something deeper:

a blueprint for turning hustle into heritage.

THE TEASER, THE TIMING, THE TAKEOVER

The official She Hustle – Chicago teaser plays like a movie trailer: quick cuts of glam, arguments, breakthroughs, disappointments, and declarations. It gives just enough to spark curiosity—and just enough to let you know this isn’t surface-level reality TV.

Pair that with steady press from platforms like The R Report Magazine and What’s The Word , plus consistent visual storytelling on @shehustlechi , and you get a show that already feels like a brand before it hits its new home.

The December 4, 2025 premiere on TRONIX is perfectly timed:

Holiday season equals more streaming and shared viewing.

The TRONIX brand is rising, pushing hard into the reality and creator-driven content space.

Each woman’s personal brand—@daejones, @prettyhairboss, @mzronneisha, @monaskye, @glizzyglow—is bigger, sharper, and more global than when they first started filming.

This isn’t just a show “getting another run.”

It’s a strategic takeover—where the right cast, the right city, and the right network converge.

FINAL SCENE: FIVE WOMEN, ONE NETWORK, A THOUSAND DOORS OPENING

Zoom out, and this moment is bigger than one season of television.

It’s:

Sade “Dae” Jones proving a Black woman from Chicago can dream, develop, executive produce, and star in a reality series that jumps from regional premiere to global streaming exposure.

proving a Black woman from Chicago can dream, develop, executive produce, and star in a reality series that jumps from regional premiere to global streaming exposure. Shatara “Pretty Hair Boss” Connor turning hair into a multi-layered empire of suites, branding, and product lines.

turning hair into a multi-layered empire of suites, branding, and product lines. Mz. Ronneisha converting furs, fashion, and salon suites into a living, breathing luxury brand that still feels rooted in the neighborhood.

converting furs, fashion, and salon suites into a living, breathing luxury brand that still feels rooted in the neighborhood. Mona Skye teaching the language of credit, property, and equity by actually owning the spaces people walk through on camera.

teaching the language of credit, property, and equity by actually people walk through on camera. Glizzy Glo reminding the world that an artist isn’t just a voice on a track—but a CEO who has to manage narrative, brand, and business every single day.

And it’s Ray J, through TRONIX TV and TRONIX Network , putting infrastructure, funding, and faith behind a narrative that doesn’t reduce Black women to soundbites—but elevates them as bosses, builders, and blueprinters.

On December 4, 2025, when She Hustle – Chicago lights up TRONIX, it won’t just be another tile in a streaming menu.

It’ll be a signal:

That the women who built the brand are the brand.

the brand. That Chicago hustle, broadcast through a platform created by a hustler who understands the grind, hits different.

And that for every young woman watching—from a salon chair, a studio couch, a dorm room, or a late-night bus ride—this isn’t just entertainment.

It’s a reminder:

You are not just a storyline.

You are the executive producer of your own life.