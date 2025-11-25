Steve Stoute’s groundbreaking book The Tanning of America is officially being translated into French, opening the door for an estimated three hundred million Francophone readers around the world to experience his influential cultural analysis. The announcement came during an emotional moment at Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition event, a gathering that celebrates the brilliance and innovation of Black and Hispanic creators.

While speaking on stage, UnitedMasters chief executive Steve Stoute learned in real time that his bestselling work The Tanning of America: How Hip Hop Created a Culture That Rewrote the Rules of the New Economy would now reach a global audience in a new language. The news was delivered by Alexis Onestas, the founder of OmaxBooks, a leading Paris based publishing house dedicated to elevating Afro American authors and thinkers.

OmaxBooks has earned a worldwide reputation for translating essential works from cultural leaders including 50 Cent, Issa Rae, Rick Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Common, and Kanye West. But this particular translation carries a deeper, more personal resonance.

Onestas revealed that The Tanning of America was the very first English language book he ever read. He shared that the message within the pages shaped his worldview, influenced his professional journey, and directly inspired the creation of OmaxBooks. After years of publishing major voices from the Black American creative world, he felt it was finally time to bring Stoute’s foundational text to French speaking readers everywhere.

“Steve’s book literally changed my life,” Onestas said. “It explained how culture moves, how hip hop transformed America, and how Black creativity reshaped the global economy. It is a classic, and French readers deserve access to it.”

Stoute’s reaction on stage was filled with gratitude and pride. His book, widely taught in marketing, business, cultural studies, and media programs, explores how hip hop and Black culture became a driving force in American life and ultimately influenced global branding, commerce, and creativity. The French edition will now extend that impact across continents, giving new audiences access to a story that remains vital and relevant.

“Steve Stoute did more than document the culture,” Onestas added. “He helped change it.”