On this day, 38 years ago, the legendary Queens trio Run DMC delivered one of the most beloved holiday anthems in rap history with the release of their single “Christmas in Hollis”. The track first appeared on the star packed charity compilation A Very Special Christmas, a project that included contributions from icons such as Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Stevie Nicks. Produced by Run DMC along with Rick Rubin, the record quickly grew into a seasonal classic and remains one of the earliest mainstream rap holiday singles.

At the time, the idea of recording a Christmas record felt unusual for Hip Hop artists. Even Run DMC hesitated at first. DMC later admitted that the group initially rejected the idea, saying they did not want the culture to be pushed into something that felt corny or commercialized. But after hearing the concept and realizing they could bring their own authentic flavor to it, the group stepped in the booth and created a song that changed the landscape of seasonal music.

Christmas in Hollis eventually opened the door for an entire lane of holiday inspired rap, a space that artists around the world continue to contribute to every winter season. Its blend of storytelling, humor, and neighborhood pride still resonates with fans who grew up on classic golden era sounds as well as younger listeners discovering it for the first time.

In marking this anniversary, we salute Run DMC, widely regarded as the greatest rap duo the culture has ever produced. And we send a heartfelt rest in peace to Raymond “Lil Lep” Lopez, the b-boy pioneer who played Santa’s elf in the video and passed away last year. His presence is forever part of this timeless moment in Hip Hop history.