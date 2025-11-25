Travis Scott has officially closed out his massive and history-making Circus Maximus World Tour, finishing the multi-year run last week with a sold-out stadium show in Mumbai, India, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. More than 40,000 fans attended the finale, cementing the tour as a defining moment in modern live music.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Circus Maximus World Tour has sold more than 2.2 million tickets and grossed over 250 million dollars. With performances across six continents and more than twenty countries, it now stands as the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

The journey began in October 2023 with a blockbuster North American leg, followed by expansion across Europe and the UK. In 2024, the tour stretched deeper into Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, setting attendance records at nearly every stop. The 2025 run delivered major stadium moments throughout South Africa, India, Korea, China, Japan, and the UAE, demonstrating Travis Scott’s unmatched global reach.

In India, Scott made history by delivering the largest rap concerts the country has ever seen, including the largest single-artist shows in Delhi, with more than 125,000 attendees.

Throughout the tour, he was joined by a rotating roster of special guests, including Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, Nav, Pablo Chill E, and others.

With more than eighty dates and an unmatched cultural impact, the Circus Maximus World Tour reinforces Travis Scott’s place as one of the most influential performers of his generation.