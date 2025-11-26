You can’t make this up. Juelz Santana set off a wave of conversation during a recent appearance on the No Funny Sht podcast when he suggested that young people should be taught financial literacy and business skills before traditional reading lessons. Santana argued that by ninth grade students should already be learning how to build their own businesses. The moment that grabbed the most attention came when he followed that thought by saying that kids do not really need to learn how to read, a comment that drew immediate reactions from listeners.

Like we said, you can’t make this up.

@kevonstagetiktok “Kids need to learn how to start businesses, they don’t need to learn how to read”. Juelz Santana ♬ original sound – kevonstage

When the hosts asked him to choose between reading and math, Santana leaned toward practicality. He chose math and explained that many people can still gain knowledge by listening to books online. He also said that he believes common sense rises above anything that comes from academic study.

Santana described himself as someone who relies heavily on common sense and argued that real life awareness and alternative ways of learning can be just as valuable as formal education. When co host Kenny KP Supreme pointed to the importance of reading contracts and legal agreements, Santana countered that most people end up relying on attorneys for those matters anyway.

The conversation fits into a pattern of commentary Santana has made recently. Not long before this discussion he spoke about tensions within Dipset and urged unity between Camron and Jim Jones. He said that nobody wins when the family feuds, emphasizing his belief that harmony matters more than internal conflicts.