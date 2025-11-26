Kevin Hart shared an important update about his relationships with fellow comedians Katt Williams and Mike Epps during the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, the Wave Original series hosted by Carmelo Anthony.

Hart, who joined the show as a guest, reflected on the longstanding tension between him and the two comedy heavyweights. He explained that with time, maturity, and clear communication, things finally shifted for the better.

“It is better, man. We all got older and I think our conversations have gotten better,” Hart said. “Like me and Mike, me and Kat, there was always a little ruffle in the water for quite some time, but picking up the phone does a lot. Having direct conversations and removing the middlemen does a lot.”

Hart added that age and experience helped create a healthier dynamic between them. “As we got older, we got better at it. Now, we understand we have a job to do, and the job is to be better examples.”

The moment marked a positive milestone for fans who have watched the comedians’ tense history play out publicly over the years. Hart’s comments signal a new era of unity among some of comedy’s most influential voices.