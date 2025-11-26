Global trailblazer Lil Uzi Vert has dropped a new single titled “Relevant,” marking their second release of the day and signaling the momentum of a bold new independent chapter. Produced by Trillion, Rima, and Trilla, the track highlights Uzi’s creativity and willingness to explore fresh sonic territory. Uzi also premiered an official music video to pair with the release.

The surprise single arrives just hours after Uzi delivered “Chanel Boy” and announced a major career move. The Philadelphia native has signed with Roc Nation Distribution, a partnership that allows them to operate independently while retaining full ownership of their masters. With this new alignment, Uzi joins JAY Z and Rihanna as the only artists managed by Roc Nation and signed to Roc Nation Distribution. Uzi has also inked a new publishing deal with Roc Nation Publishing.

The announcement adds to an already monumental run. The multiple GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Diamond-certified superstar has amassed more than 31 billion career streams. Three of Uzi’s albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and they have earned over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including hits such as “XO TOUR Llif3,” “Just Wanna Rock,” “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and “That Way.”

Known for blending genres and pushing boundaries, Uzi continues to shape contemporary music. The new era is officially underway, and “Relevant” sets the tone for what comes next.