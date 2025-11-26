Meek Mill might have a point or he’s just in his feelings. We’ll let you decide. The Philly Dreams and Nightmares emcee used X to share his thoughts on what he calls bubblegum rap and challenged the growing wave of light and momentary records topping playlists today. He made it clear that he believes music without real weight fades fast and chips away at the roots of hip hop. Meek contrasted his own focus on storytelling with songs built only for quick attention. He wrote that bubblegum style records fall apart once authentic music reaches the streets and said that true artistry connects in ways that marketing cannot replace.

That bubble gum rap shit not gone work when that organic shit hit them streets! If your song has no meaning we not listening, fuck that marketing budget lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 24, 2025

His post set off a wide conversation across socials. Some users felt Meek was tapping into a real concern about an industry that prioritizes short lived hooks instead of lyrical depth. Others applauded him for pushing for quality and saying what they believe many artists are thinking. Comments praised his message with lines like authenticity always wins and the streets crave substance.

In a separate moment that has also drawn attention, Meek described a frightening encounter with police in New York City on Halloween night. He wrote on the Gram and X that officers pulled him from a vehicle in front of a crowd and placed handcuffs on him. He said they pointed guns at him and that he felt humiliated and confused. He added that he initially believed it was a prank.

Law enforcement officials said they were responding to a report involving a person with a firearm. No guns were found and Meek and the others in the vehicle were released without charges. The situation has restarted conversations about how public figures experience police interactions and how quickly these moments spread under the spotlight of socials.