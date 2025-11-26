Netflix is reviving one of television’s most beloved talent competitions. The streamer announced that Star Search will officially premiere live on January 13, 2026, with Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson serving as host.

Anthony Anderson

Episodes will air live every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, complete with real-time global voting that puts audience decision-making at the center of the competition. Anderson will guide viewers through each high-stakes broadcast as contestants compete for their shot at stardom.

Off the air for two decades, Star Search returns with a reimagined structure that blends its iconic history with a modern, interactive twist. The original series helped launch the careers of global icons including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler. Now Netflix aims to introduce a new generation of breakout stars.

The revamped format will spotlight rising talent across music, dance, comedy, variety, magic, and junior categories. With an arced competition, weekly eliminations, and real-time engagement, each live episode is set to deliver heightened drama and must-see performances.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas, with Jason Raff and David Friedman serving as showrunners.

Netflix’s Star Search returns with new energy, higher stakes, and a global stage ready to launch tomorrow’s stars.