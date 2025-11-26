Who knew President Trump was such a fan of Rush Hour? The President has used his executive influence to get Paramount to green-light a fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

Journalist Matthew Belloni had the scoop, revealing that Trump worked on behalf of Director Brett Ratner to give the film legs and revive the franchise. For some background, Ratner was involved in a documentary on Melania Trump.

Ratner is on board to direct, and Chan and Tucker are reportedly on board, according to Variety.

Rush Hour 4 will be set for theaters, but it is currently unclear when the film will go into production.