Rémy Martin helped elevate one of Las Vegas’s most high-profile philanthropic events as the cognac house joined the annual amfAR Gala on Friday, November 21, 2025. The star-studded evening brought together entertainment, culture, and global impact during the buzz of Formula 1 race week.

Celebrities Evan Ross and Chanel Iman were among the VIP guests who attended the gala, celebrating creatives and changemakers who shape culture around the world. Throughout the night, attendees enjoyed specialty Rémy Martin cocktails, including the signature 1738 Espresso Martini and Rémy Martin XO served with dinner.

Rémy Martin’s presence underscored the gala’s commitment to pairing luxury with purpose, supporting amfAR’s mission to advance vital research and advocacy efforts. The event brought a spirited mix of philanthropy and high-energy festivities, with guests gathering in Las Vegas for one of the biggest weekends of the year.

The Rémy Espresso cocktail, crafted with Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, was a highlight at the gala, offering attendees a rich, refined experience.

