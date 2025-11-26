Alicia Andrews, who was recently convicted in connection with the case and is currently held at the Falkenburg Road Jail while awaiting her December eighth sentencing has taken another weird turn in this case. On November twenty fifth, a series of screenshots spread rapidly across socials, raising questions about whether Andrews may be linked to an alleged mature content subscription account.

The images, shared across X, TikTok, and the Gram, appear to show Andrews messaging with someone through an account identified as alicia innocent andrews. The bio attached to the page reads that life is difficult and thanks supporters. The profile promotes a list of paid options ranging from private photos to texts, video calls, phone calls, and even a thirty five dollar clip described as twerking in her cell. The conversation referenced that same clip.

Again we do not know if this is her actual page and it’s likely a scam despite what the X user @raindropsmedia1’s caption read:

Fans found Alicia Andrews’ Finsta account, and she was charging on there.👀 💰 pic.twitter.com/BYII84FGWi — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 25, 2025

In the screenshots, time stamped around twenty forty six, Andrews appears to tell the user that she will launch an appeal, signaling plans to challenge her conviction. When the customer asks how she is holding up, Andrews responds that she misses her mother. A few minutes later the tone shifts when the customer asks if she can send a video and adds that payment will be made. The following image shows a blurred thumbnail locked behind a thirty five dollar charge with a caption from Andrews saying she is dancing in her cell for the viewer.

The alleged exchange triggered a wave of reactions with many questioning how an incarcerated individual awaiting sentencing could operate a subscription style account or film any type of video in a jail cell. Others suggested that someone outside the jail may be impersonating Andrews to capitalize on the high profile nature of the Foolio case.

Many users dismissed the screenshots as a scam. Some pointed to the account name as an immediate red flag. On Reddit one commenter said there is no chance she would call herself Alicia Innocent Andrews and argued that if the page were real the full profile would have been exposed already.