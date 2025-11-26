Summer Walker continues her chart dominance as her third studio album, Finally Over It, scores the largest debut for an R&B album by a woman in 2025. The project opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album equivalent units while earning Summer her third No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and a No. 3 ranking on Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart. It also marks her fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.

In addition to her album success, Summer lands seven songs on the Hot 100, 15on Hot R&B Songs, and 16 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Throughout her career, she has now earned 45 Hot 100 hits and 60 entries on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 2025, no artist has more songs on Hot R&B Songs than Summer Walker. Her single “Robbed You” becomes her fifth top 10 hit on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, debuting at No. 10 and marking her first top 10 since “No Love.”

To accompany the eighteen-track album, Summer released two deluxe editions that further ignited fan excitement. Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour) features four exclusive tracks available only on iTunes, including “Session 34,” an unreleased version of “Session 32” recorded live on her Breezy Bowl Tour, an in-depth breakdown of all three Sessions, and an exclusive studio video of “Go Girl.” The collection offers an intimate window into Summer’s emotional songwriting and the raw storytelling her fans cherish.

Her second deluxe, Finally Over It (The After Party), delivers two highly requested songs that were previously vinyl exclusives: “Take Me Out This Club” and “Drown In My Love” featuring Foggieraw. A solo version of “1-800 Heartbreak” rounds out the release, giving fans a fresh experience of one of the album’s standout tracks.