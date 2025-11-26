A devastating shooting in the center of Washington on November twenty sixth claimed the lives of two members of the West Virginia National Guard and immediately raised new concerns about security in the nations capital. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed the deaths on socials and said that state officials are in steady contact with federal authorities as the investigation continues. Detectives have shared limited information while they work to reconstruct the events that led to the violence.

The shooting happened near the White House at the intersection of seventeenth and H Streets, an area known for constant surveillance. Witness accounts reported multiple rounds fired. A law enforcement source speaking anonymously to the Associated Press said that the suspect who is now in custody was also injured but is expected to survive. One of the Guard members was struck in the head according to an individual briefed on the case.

Emergency responders reached the scene in minutes. Vito Maggiolo of D C Fire and Emergency Services said the Joint D C Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department quickly secured the area and transported all three individuals to a nearby hospital.

By late afternoon, the neighborhood was locked down under a heavy security presence. Police cordoned off several blocks with tape as patrol lights lit up the streets. Helicopters monitored the air while federal agencies arrived to provide support. The United States Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives worked with National Guard personnel as the scene remained active.

President Donald Trump posted several reactions from Florida, where he is spending the holiday. He condemned the suspect using harsh language and said the individual will face serious consequences. In a separate message he offered condolences and wrote that he stands with the National Guard, the military, and law enforcement.

This tragic incident arrives during heightened debate over the expanded presence of National Guard units in Washington. The Trump administrations call for increased deployment to curb crime has drawn legal challenges and political disagreement. The deaths of two service members are expected to deepen conversations about the role and reach of military support inside the capital.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on socials that he is tracking updates and expressed sympathy for all affected. Mayor Muriel Bowser also released a message aimed at reassuring residents, saying the city is reviewing its response procedures as officials await further information.