Grammy-winning artist Ambré visited the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment in Brooklyn this week, offering students firsthand insight into the creative and professional realities of the music industry. Currently on tour with fellow Grammy winner Leon Thomas, Ambré made time to connect with aspiring musicians, producers, and future executives for a day of mentorship and open conversation.

During her visit, students were able to engage directly with the singer-songwriter, asking about her creative process, artistic evolution, and the lessons that have shaped her journey. Ambré spoke candidly about maintaining authenticity, building confidence in one’s voice, and navigating the challenges of pursuing a sustainable music career.

She also highlighted the importance of mindset, preparation, and discipline, noting that early-career decisions can determine future opportunities. Students left with practical advice they can apply to their own artistic development and long-term aspirations.

The Roc Nation School at Long Island University continues to position itself as a hub for world-class training and cultural impact. With a curriculum that spans entrepreneurship, music performance, sports business, management and more, the school integrates academic rigor with real industry access. Its faculty includes university professors, seasoned professionals, and special guest lecturers who bring lived experience into the classroom.

Ambré’s visit is part of the school’s ongoing commitment to pairing education with real-world mentorship from top voices in entertainment, giving students opportunities to learn directly from the artists shaping today’s culture.