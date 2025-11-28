A new boxing drama titled They Fight is on the way, and its cast is stacked with some of the strongest performers working today. André Holland, Wendell Pierce, and Samira Wiley will headline the project, bringing depth and intensity to a story rooted in redemption and the power of mentorship.

The film is inspired by the two thousand eighteen documentary of the same name from Andrew Renzi. Renzi has returned to write the script alongside director Sheldon Candis. He is also producing the feature with Ben Renzo and Michael Berman.

The cast extends far beyond the three leads. Mykelti Williamson, Tory J Malone, J Alphonse Nicholson, Tinashe Kajese Bolden, Amanda Warren, and Andre Royo round out the lineup.

They Fight follows the emotional arc of Walt Manigan, played by Holland. Walt is a formerly incarcerated man searching for a clean start and hoping to rebuild his relationship with his family, including his partner Ketta portrayed by Wiley. His fresh start begins inside a boxing gym connected to a youth recreation center in Washington D C. The center is facing closure but Walt finds purpose training with the youth boxing coach Slim, played by Pierce.

As the team pushes toward the junior national boxing tournament, the story widens to follow two close friends Quincey and Peanut played by Toussaint Francois Battiste and Anthony B Jenkins as they vie for a coveted position that could lead them to the United States Junior Olympic Team.

Production on the film is complete and they Fight will premiere on Disney Plus and Hulu soon.

Fans can also catch Holland in Love Brooklyn which is currently streaming on demand and features Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, and Roy Wood Jr.