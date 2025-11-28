Former NYPD Police Chief John Chell has shared new insight into how Pop Smoke became connected to a larger gang investigation before his tragic passing. Chell opened up about the situation during the November twenty seventh episode of The John Rondi Show, offering one of the most detailed public explanations to date.

Former police chief John Chell says the

NYPD was trying to build a case on Pop Smoke before he passed away and more.pic.twitter.com/zxAC9qvkU0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 28, 2025

Chell who retired in October twenty twenty five after a long career with the department revisited several hip hop related cases from his tenure before turning his attention to the Brooklyn star. He began by laying out the timeline between twenty nineteen and twenty twenty and described Pop Smoke as an electrifying new presence within New York’s drill scene. Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop was from Canarsie and according to Chell was known to have close ties to local crews. Chell said Pop was connected to the G Stone Crips, which the department viewed as a major group in the area. His rise quickly caught the attention of investigators who were already monitoring the crew closely.

Chell explained that although Pop Smoke was on their radar, authorities did not have much direct evidence implicating him. What changed was the high profile incident involving a Rolls Royce Wraith in twenty nineteen. Chell claimed that Pop took the vehicle from Los Angeles and brought it back to New York. NYPD made arrests connected to the case and used it as leverage while trying to separate Pop from street alliances. Chell said that situations like this can be complicated because artists often remain close to the people they grew up around even as they begin earning millions and gaining fame.

The department’s broader investigation never reached its next phase. Before any progress could be made, Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February twenty twenty. Chell reflected on the loss and noted Pop’s distinct sound which helped drive the energy of New York drill at the time.