New York crime rhyme veteran David Styles, known across the culture as Styles P, celebrates his fifty first birthday today.

As a founding member of The LOX alongside Sheek Louch and Jadakiss, Styles helped launch one of the most respected rap groups of the nineties. The trio earned platinum success out the gate with their appearance on Puff Daddys No Way Out album and the million selling debut Money Power and Respect. From the very beginning, Styles stood apart as a razor sharp lyricist, feared for his pen and praised for his presence.

Over the years he has released seven full length solo albums, countless mixtapes, and an endless list of collaborations that have kept him firmly in the conversation as one of the most consistent writers in the game. Fans know him as The Ghost, a voice that floats between raw street truth, deep reflection, and sharp wordplay with ease.

Beyond music, Styles has built an important legacy in health and community wellness. He became a champion for natural living with the creation of his chain of all natural juice bars across New York City, and later launched Farmacy For Life, a supplement and vitamin company built with his wife Adjua Styles to encourage healthier lifestyles in neighborhoods that rarely receive that kind of investment.

From everyone at The Source, we send a Super Gangster and a Gentleman salute to Styles P on his born day. Wishing him health, peace, and many more years of greatness.