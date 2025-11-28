Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Among 26 Semifinalists for 2026 Hall of Fame

A total of 26 modern-era players have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, presented by Visual Edge IT. The list includes five major stars in their first year of eligibility along with returning contenders looking to secure a place in Canton.
Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Philip Rivers and Jason Witten headline the first-year group, each becoming eligible after last appearing in the 2020 NFL season. Their combined achievements include multiple All-Pro selections, record-setting performances, and careers that helped define a generation of football.
Among the 19 players returning from the 2025 semifinalist pool are Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri. All four automatically advanced due to a bylaw change that ensures top finishers from the previous year reach this stage again. Their sustained support reflects strong momentum toward eventual induction.
Two players reached the semifinalist stage for the first time despite not being first-year eligible: offensive lineman Lomas Brown, who retired after the 2002 season, and defensive lineman Kevin Williams, who last played in 2015. Both enjoyed long, decorated careers that have gained renewed recognition among voters.
The 26 semifinalists now move forward in the rigorous selection process, with finalists to be announced in the coming months. The Class of 2026 promises to be one of the most competitive in recent history, featuring legends whose careers helped shape the modern NFL era.