Lil Yachty has never treated Eminem’s lyrical jab as an insult. Instead he views it as a moment of validation. While plenty of artists might tense up at the thought of being singled out by one of hip hops sharpest pens, Yachty took it as a career highlight.

The moment goes back to twenty eighteen when Eminem released The Ringer and dropped the line about understanding why some listeners enjoy Lil Yachty even though he does not. Em made it clear he was not aiming for hostility, saying the music simply was not for him. Still, his choice to name Yachty caught attention instantly.

During a recent appearance on Tea Time W with Raven and Miranda, Yachty explained that he felt excitement instead of frustration when he first heard it. He said that having Eminem mention him at all felt surreal. Yachty laughed as he recounted the memory and said that if Em could have named anyone and chose him, that alone felt like an achievement. He joked that maybe he was at the top of the nobodies and added that he would gladly take that type of attention any day.

His reaction lines up with the fun and carefree tone that marked his early years. As one of the standout figures from the SoundCloud wave, he endured criticism ranging from bubblegum labels to mumble rap tags. None of it slowed him down. Eminems bar became just another moment he used as fuel rather than discouragement.

Yachty responded in the same spirit back in twenty eighteen when the line first made the rounds. He wrote on Twitter that he thought it was fire that Eminem even took the time to mention him and added that he respects Em. For Yachty, the acknowledgment itself mattered more than the tone behind it.