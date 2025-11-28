Ozuna and Beéle have officially revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming collaborative album STENDHAL, which will be released on Dec. 5. The joint project, now available for pre order, features 14 songs that bring together the global star power of Ozuna and the rising influence of Colombian sensation Beéle.

The announcement comes just days after the pair released their new single Enemigos, produced by Ovy On The Drums. The duo also delivered a visually striking music video for the track, giving fans a first look into the sonic and creative direction of the album.

Ozuna enters the STENDHAL era following major career accolades. Billboard recently ranked him No. 10 on its Top Latin Artists of the 21st Century Chart, while Complex named him the No. 7 Reggaeton Artist of All Time. With more than 15 million records sold, two Latin Grammys, five Billboard Music Awards, and four Guinness World Records, Ozuna continues to stand as one of Latin music’s most influential and commercially successful performers.

Beéle, meanwhile, is rapidly becoming one of Colombia’s most promising young voices. His melodic sound, shaped by Afro Caribbean influence and smooth vocal delivery, has positioned him as a leading figure in the new generation of global urban artists.

With STENDHAL, Ozuna and Beéle aim to fuse their strengths, offering fans a fresh and dynamic blend of Caribbean, urban, and contemporary Latin music that highlights both artists’ unique styles.