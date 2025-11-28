Ray J wasted no time returning to the internet once he was released from custody, jumping onto Kick after being removed from Twitch and launching straight into an unpredictable recap of his time behind bars. His first story stunned viewers. Ray claimed that a man in his cell engaged in explicit behavior under the bunk while calling his name. Ray admitted he nearly reacted physically and the person sitting behind him during the stream looked stunned as he listened.

Ray tried to make light of the moment and told his audience to avoid jail at all costs. He also said Twitch banned him for good because he defended his children. Ray insisted he does not work for any of these platforms and will not let anyone dictate what he can or cannot say. Kick, he noted, seems prepared to let him speak freely.

The stream arrived shortly after news broke of his arrest. According to reports, Ray was taken in around four in the morning on Thursday for criminal threat after a livestream incident involving Princess Love. He was seen holding what appeared to be a handgun, loading it, and making threatening remarks before officers intervened. Ray later posted his fifty thousand dollar bond and was released.

Princess addressed the situation online with comments of her own. She claimed that during his most recent solo time with their children, he was discovered naked in bed with another woman. She also added quotes about gaslighting to her story on the Gram as the situation between them continues to escalate.