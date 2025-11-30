Rapper and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has quietly settled a lawsuit accusing him of assault just days before the highly-anticipated Netflix premiere of the documentary he produced about his rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, reached an agreement to settle a civil complaint filed earlier this year by Guadalupe de los Santos in Los Angeles, according to a report from People.

The lawsuit alleged that in September 2024, de los Santos was waiting at a traffic light on his scooter when Jackson’s SUV approached him. The complaint alleged that the front passenger door of the SUV “suddenly and forcefully opened, without warning or provocation, and struck [him] on his left side, knocking him and his scooter to the street.”

De los Santos further alleged that “an occupant of the SUV, at Defendant’s Jackson’s direction, opened the door to intentionally strike him.”

The civil complaint had sought damages for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

The settlement was reached just as 50 Cent prepared to drop the teaser for his Netflix documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which is scheduled to premiere on December 2. The decision to resolve the civil dispute preemptively clears the way for the high-profile release of the documentary.