When rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced that he was producing a multi-part documentary on his arch enemy, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, many in the industry naturally assumed the project would be a direct attack, or a “hatchet job.” However, sources suggest the upcoming Netflix series will take a surprisingly objective approach.

According to ExtraTV, the four-part docuseries, titled “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 2. While the project is helmed by the man who has spent years publicly feuding with the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO—a beef famously kicked off by 50 Cent’s 2006 diss track, “The Bomb,” which alleged Combs’ involvement in The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 murder—a source tells Extra that the film covers Diddy’s life from childhood to the present and is “very balanced, not a hit piece.”

This revelation challenges the expectation that the documentary would be the latest salvo in 50 Cent’s long-running war with Combs.

50 Cent has previously defended the intensity of his attacks and commentary on Diddy, telling People magazine last year, “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

He explained that his current criticisms are a continuation of his established perspective: “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

The premiere of “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” on December 2 will ultimately reveal how “balanced” the perspective of the documentary truly is.