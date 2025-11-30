Beyoncé has set a new record by becoming the first artist in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 28 years straight. This milestone was officially confirmed in 2025 after her name reappeared on the chart through the song No by Summer Walker, which samples Beyoncé’s 2003 track Yes and credits her as a songwriter. The entry gives Beyoncé an unbroken run of chart appearances from 1997 through 2025.

Beyoncé’s presence on the Hot 100 dates back to 1997, when she first charted as a member of Destiny’s Child. Ever since, whether as a group member, solo artist, or credited songwriter or collaborator, she has maintained a consistent presence on the chart every year. The 2025 chart appearance tied to “No” extended what is now a record 28-year streak.

This accomplishment is widely regarded as unprecedented. According to published reports, no other artist — male or female — has managed to maintain such a long consecutive-year run on the Hot 100. The fact that this streak spans multiple decades, changes in musical styles, and shifting industry trends underscores the breadth and adaptability of her influence.

At a time when many artists rise and fall, this record highlights not only her commercial success but her ability to remain relevant across generations. Fans, critics, and industry observers see this as evidence of sustained cultural impact and creative longevity.

Because this information draws from official credits and chart data, the milestone stands as a verified fact, not speculation or opinion. As of this week, Beyoncé’s 28-year Hot 100 streak is part of Billboard history.