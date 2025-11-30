On this date in 2004, Atlanta star T I released his third studio album Urban Legend through his Grand Hustle imprint in partnership with Atlantic Records. The project marked a major turning point in his rise from regional favorite to national force, and it cemented him as one of the dominant voices in the growing trap movement.

Urban Legend debuted at number seven on the Billboard two hundred and immediately claimed the top spots on both the Top R and B and Hip Hop chart and the Top Rap Albums chart. It arrived at a moment when Atlanta music was taking over the national conversation, and T I positioned himself as one of the leaders of the new wave.

The project produced several major singles, beginning with Bring Em Out, T I’s first top ten hit on the Billboard charts. Powered by its explosive production and its sample from the Jay Z record What More Can I Say, the track went gold with more than five hundred thousand units sold.

His second single, U Dont Know Me, became an even bigger statement record. It peaked inside the top twenty five on the Billboard charts and went platinum with more than one million copies sold. The third single, ASAP, also landed on the national charts and earned gold certification.

The album itself went platinum worldwide, continuing the momentum T I had been building since Trap Muzik. All three singles drew major award nominations, including recognition from the Grammy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and a nomination for Street Anthem of the Year at the Vibe Awards.

Twenty one years later, Urban Legend stands as one of the most important albums in the early development of trap music. It marked T I’s arrival as a mainstream star, a cultural presence, and a voice who helped shape the sound of Atlanta for the next generation.