Hip hop disruptor Baby Osamaa is stepping into her next chapter with the release of SKIDMARKS, a gritty and unfiltered alternative hip hop project now available through Roc Nation Distribution. The rising Bronx artist leans fully into her raw storytelling, delivering music that reflects the speed, pressure, and unapologetic honesty that have defined her journey so far.

The project arrives on the heels of her viral From The Block “Bar 4 Bar freestyle, an off-the-cuff moment filmed in Soho that spread rapidly across social media and pushed her into a new tier of visibility. With SKIDMARKS, she channels that same fire into a collection of tracks that cement her status as one of New York’s most exciting new voices.

Baby Osamaa also released a new visual for “Canal Booster,” a high-intensity track that mirrors the chaotic and electric sound she has become known for. The video grounds her perspective in the streets and neighborhoods that shaped her artistry, capturing the fast-moving world she pulls from in her music.

In a short time, the Bronx native has become one of the most talked-about artists in the city. She has earned major cosigns from stars such as SZA, appeared on Complex’s “25 Rappers to Watch in 2025,” and received praise from outlets including Pitchfork and The FADER. Pitchfork dubbed her “the new cool of New York rap,” while The FADER spotlighted her single “I Don’t Mean It” as one of 2024’s standout rap releases.

With SKIDMARKS, Baby Osamaa continues to build a movement shaped by vision, fearlessness, and her place in a new generation of New York artists.