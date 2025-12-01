Cam’ron has an unexpected hitch in his lawsuit against J. Cole. In case you missed it, Cam is suing Cole for not returning the favor for his work on “Ready ’24” from Cole’s Might Delete Later project. The latest is that whatever amount he may be awarded will have to go to photographer Djamilla Rosa Cochran, who sued Cam over copyright infringement.

According to AllHipHop, Cam owes Cochran $50K for a judgment stemming from an image he used for merch that featured his own photos. Cochran was the photographer.

The suit from Cam to Cole is for $500K, more than enough to cover the $50K.

For the Cole lawsuit, according to legal filings obtained by TMZ, the Harlem rapper says he wrote and recorded lyrics for the song under the agreement that Cole would later collaborate with him on a future project or, at the very least, appear on Cam’s hit podcast It Is What It Is.

Cam alleges that the verse was recorded back in 2022 and that he made multiple attempts between July 2023 and April 2024 to follow up on the promised collaboration. He says Cole repeatedly told him he was unavailable for the podcast and that no new music between them ever came together.