Rapper Gunna successfully merged fitness and fandom last Saturday morning by hosting the Wunna Run Club, a 5K event that served as a dynamic kickoff to a positive, health-focused lifestyle. Held at the scenic Pier 63 at Hudson River Park, the event drew a committed crowd, including this reporter, who completed the entire run.

The seamless execution and community focus of the 5K were largely thanks to the support of Peak and Pace, Brooklyn’s most dynamic run and social club.

Peak and Pace: Fostering Wellness in the City

The partnership with Peak and Pace was central to the event’s mission, showcasing how community organizations are essential to promoting health in NYC. Rather than a solitary fitness quest, the 5K became a supportive social event, allowing participants to run alongside Gunna as they started or continued their own wellness journeys. The social club’s infrastructure provided the backbone for the large-scale event, underscoring its role in bringing people together through movement.

Gunna, who is openly committed to a positive lifestyle, used the run to invite fans to join him, stating that “Health and wellness are an important first step to living a positive lifestyle.”

A VIP Experience Focused on Achievement

The early 9:00 AM start time at the secret location of Pier 63 was well worth the effort for those who secured a VIP ticket. The package transformed the 5K into an exclusive, celebratory experience designed to reward achievement:

The Ultimate Finish: The day concluded with a special meet and greet with Gunna at the finish line, complemented by a photo opportunity in front of the Wunna Run backdrop.

With dedicated check-in and on-site VIP hosting, the event successfully utilized the structure provided by Peak and Pace to prove that shared commitment to fitness can build a robust, supportive community right in the heart of New York City.

