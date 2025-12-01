Jay-Z Quietly Waives Legal Fees After Winning Decade-Long Paternity Suit

Jay-Z has definitively closed the book on the decade-long paternity lawsuit filed against him by Rymir Satterthwaite, not only achieving a final dismissal in court but also quietly letting the deadline to recover his legal fees expire.

The case, which involved claims that the Hip-Hop mogul was the father of Satterthwaite, has been officially shut down by the presiding judge. This confirmation came after the court-imposed window for seeking legal fee reimbursement passed without any request from Jay-Z or his legal team. The window to seek fees has now expired, confirming that no further action will be taken.

According to reports from AllHipHop, the rapper refused to demand reimbursement for the legal costs associated with fighting the persistent 10-year legal battle. This decision came to light shortly after Dr. Lillie Coley, the guardian for Rymir Satterthwaite, publicly announced that they would not be paying Jay-Z’s legal fees under any circumstances.

It turns out Jay-Z allowed the deadline to run out before Dr. Coley made her statement. By letting the deadline pass without filing for reimbursement, the Hip-Hop icon effectively chose to forgo recouping the substantial costs accrued over the years of litigation.

The move marks the end of the prolonged legal saga, with Jay-Z choosing to walk away from the financial aspects of his victory.