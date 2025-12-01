Post Malone is celebrating matching hoodie season in style- with an unnamed mystery woman. The “I Had Some Help” artiest was spotted on Saturday at a Trader Joe’s in Salt Lake City alongside a woman whose identity hasn’t been revealed, with both sporting matching blue hoodies with yellow geometric accents (with pants to match for Posty), according to a photo shared by TMZ. The pair browsed the store with two bodyguards nearby, taking their time as they shopped. While most customers gave them space, a source says the two exchanged a few brief kisses during the trip. Overall, it appeared to be a typical grocery run (just a couple in coordinated hoodies picking up items) and a few employees even shook Post’s hand as he checked out.

The couple appeared in Utah just a few days after Malone performed at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Following his breakup with Christy Lee, Post Malone was seen with an unnamed woman in Paris in September. It is unclear whether or not this was the same woman with him at the Trader Joes.

Prior to the mystery women, Post Malone’s most recent relationship was with Lee, whom he reportedly began dating in early 2025, making appearances in Rome and Paris before reportedly breaking up early in the fall.

Before that, he had been with his baby mama, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, reportedly getting engaged in 2021 before she had her daughter in 2022. Malone broke things off with her in late 2024.