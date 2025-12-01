Somebody take us out of the Rich the Kid and Summer Walker group chat. After Walker acknowledged she was down to be Rich’s side chick, the two got into a back-and-forth after the rapper released a music video with her new nickname, “Pizza Hut.”

Now, Rich is outside a real Pizza Hut, filming a music video. Walker responded, claiming she is now being harassed, and requested that Rich “please go be with your fiancée.”

For further background, Summer Walker has released a new album, but her personal life is currently making headlines. The Finally Over It singer is addressing her request to be Rich the Kid’s side chick. Rich is currently engaged to his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

In audio captured online, Walker reveals that she wants to connect with Rich The Kid, despite the status of his relationship with Brixx. Walker even suggested that her phone number be saved under “Pizza Hut” to conceal her identity during interactions.

Brixx would enter the chat, claiming Walker has been harassing her for two years, stemming from the moment she caught her and Rich the Kid dating. You can tap into all the tea below.