The NFL has unveiled an all star roster of pregame performers for Super Bowl LX, set for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The game will air live on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones will lead the musical celebration ahead of kickoff. “Super Bowl Sunday is the world’s biggest entertainment stage, and we are proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. He added that the day represents a global celebration and that each performer plays a key role in setting the tone.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez praised the lineup, noting, “Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them alongside our extraordinary deaf performers on Super Bowl LX’s world stage.”

Puth will perform the National Anthem. The Grammy-nominated producer and hitmaker, known for songs like “Attention” and “See You Again,” is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, “Whatever’s Clever!”, arriving March 6, 2026.

Brandi Carlile will deliver “America the Beautiful.” The acclaimed artist is an Oscar nominee, a 11-time Grammy winner, an Emmy winner, a bestselling author, and an activist. Her new album, “Returning To Myself,” has drawn major praise and follows her recent Grammy-nominated collaboration with Elton John.

Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The rising R&B star has earned eight Grammy nominations, including a 2026 Best R&B Album nomination for her debut project, Why Not More?, and won Best R&B Performance for “ICU.”

The pregame show will highlight American Sign Language performances from Fred Beam and Julian Ortiz. At the same time, the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a historic multilingual signing presentation led by Celimar Rivera Cosme.

The NFL previously announced Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner.