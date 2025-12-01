Soobum Im/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to look like one of the NBA’s most dominant forces. After suffering their only loss of the season to Portland on November 5, OKC has not only beaten the Blazers twice since but has played nearly flawless basketball. Their latest victory, a 123-115 home win, pushed the Thunder to 20-1 and extended their winning streak to 12.

The matchup featured 22 ties and 15 lead changes before OKC broke through in the fourth quarter. Trailing by two entering the final frame, the Thunder opened with a 17-6 run and never let the lead slip.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again set the tone with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 10 in the fourth quarter. His performance marked his 93rd straight game with at least 20 points, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of 92 for the second-longest streak in NBA history. The only player ahead of him is Chamberlain himself with 126.

Chet Holmgren added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Williams delivered 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in his second game back from wrist surgery.

Portland’s Deni Avdija continued his breakout season with a massive triple-double of 31 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.

OKC’s start places them in rare company. Only three other teams have won 20 of their first 21 games: the 2015 Warriors, the 1994 Rockets, and the 1970 Knicks. Those teams all finished as championship contenders, and two won the title.

This Thunder group is statistically outpacing them. They lead with 122.2 points and 10.4 steals per game, while showing elite efficiency on both ends. Their point differential of plus 15.5 is on track to shatter the franchise record.

The Thunder were historic last season. So far, this year’s team looks even better.