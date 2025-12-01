Tupac Murder Trial Delayed: Keefe D’s Defense Cites ‘Voluminous’ Evidence

The long-awaited trial for Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man charged two years ago with the 1996 fatal shooting of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, has been pushed back several months to allow his defense team time to process the massive volume of evidence.

Davis’s trial, originally scheduled for February 9, 2026, has been reset by District Court Judge Carli Kierny to begin on August 10, 2026. This six-month delay stems from a motion filed by Davis’s new legal counsel.

Robert Draskovich, Davis’s attorney, requested the postponement, citing the immense amount of discovery materials that his team needs to comb through, which he described in court records as “voluminous.” Prosecutors reportedly did not object to the defense’s request for more time.

The delay comes shortly after Davis made a change to his legal representation in August. Draskovich and Michael Pandullo were hired to represent Davis after he was found guilty of fighting another inmate while housed at the Clark County Detention Center. Davis received a sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison for the fight, though he was credited for time served.

Davis’s arrest two years ago for his alleged role in the legendary drive-by shooting sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, finally bringing a suspect before the courts nearly three decades after Tupac’s murder. The case remains one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in music history.