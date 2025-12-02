adidas Basketball has officially revealed the Anthony Edwards 2 “Alphadawg,” the newest colorway in the rising superstar’s second signature sneaker line. Designed to mirror Edwards’ fearless approach to the game, the “Alphadawg” highlights his leadership, intensity and take-over mentality.
Built for speed, explosiveness, and everyday comfort, the Anthony Edwards 2 introduces several performance upgrades. The Propulsion Plate adds torsional support and increased energy return for quicker lifts and more fluid elevation. Articulated Fangs secure the foot during sharp cuts, drive,s and directional changes, while the LIGHTBOOST and Lightstrike cushioning system provides a balance of responsiveness and durability for extended wear.
The “Alphadawg” arrives as Edwards continues his ascent as one of the league’s most dominant young stars, and the silhouette reflects that edge. Combining innovation with the bold aesthetic of his signature line, the model continues to expand adidas Basketball’s rapidly growing footprint in the new era.
The Anthony Edwards 2 “Alphadawg” will retail for $130 and release on December 6 on adidas.com and at select adidas retailers worldwide.