Central Cee opened up about wealth in the music world and did not hesitate to point to the one artist who makes him feel far from the top of the financial mountain. During a conversation with the Gram channel Rambo Is Talking, the London artist was asked if anyone in the industry had ever made him feel broke. He immediately mentioned Drake as the only person who ever gave him that feeling.

Central Cee explained that staying close to people who operate at that level motivates him to keep pushing. He said being around heavy earners inspires him, though he admitted that when he is with Drake he feels like a small fish in a very large pond. When the interviewer asked whether he thought he could ever reach Drake’s financial status, his answer was quick. Central Cee said Drake is gone and that once artists reach that tier they often own hospitals and branch into so many ventures that catching up becomes nearly impossible.

The difference in wealth has not stopped the two from joining forces. This past summer they released the record Which One, a moment that marked a career milestone for Central Cee. The track became his first number one on both the Rap Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts and pushed his profile even further on the global stage.

Central Cee has stayed active in front of fans worldwide. He recently headlined Rolling Loud’s first festival in India where he performed in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai and packed out opening night. At the same time, Rolling Loud co founder Tariq Cherif revealed on a livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks that the festival continues to chase a Drake appearance. Cherif said he submits an offer to Drake every year and that they send him their maximum offer worth millions of dollars, even though Drake has never taken the Rolling Loud stage.