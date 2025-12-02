DaBaby created an unexpected moment during the Chicago Bulls Black Friday matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, and it had nothing to do with the action on the court. While moving through the Spectrum Center, the rapper stopped for a woman who asked for a picture, but the two men with her quickly ran into a problem. Both were wearing Bulls jerseys, and DaBaby made it clear he would not take the photo unless those jerseys came off.

The men did not hesitate. They removed their Bulls tops in seconds, agreeing without a moment of doubt, which made it obvious they were far more committed to getting a picture with DaBaby than representing Chicago’s team that night.

When the clip surfaced on the Gram, Jeremih caught wind of it and his reaction said everything. The Chicago artist looked stunned and disappointed as he watched the moment play out, even covering his face as if he could not believe what the supposed fans had done. The fact that the jerseys were classic Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman looks only fueled the sense that these fits might have been more about trend chasing than actual loyalty.

DaBaby’s next scheduled appearance is at Penn State, and now fans are wondering what his approach will be when it comes to team gear at future meet moments. After what happened in Charlotte, anyone hoping to grab a picture with him may want to think carefully about what they are wearing when they walk up.