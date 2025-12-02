Gatorade is tapping into nostalgia in a major way. After nearly 30 years off the shelves, the brand’s iconic glass bottles are officially returning as part of a new partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things for the show’s fifth and final season. Fans may have already spotted the throwback bottles in early episodes, where Eleven, Steve and the gang sip Gatorade straight from the glass just like it’s 1987.

The comeback is a centerpiece of Gatorade’s “No Ordinary Athlete” campaign, a modern revival of its classic 1987 “No Ordinary Thirst Quencher” ads. With an Upside Down twist, the campaign merges sports culture, retro design, and Stranger Things nostalgia.

The first release arrives on December 4 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Gatorade.com as part of the “1987 Hawkins Capsule.” The drop includes Lemon-Lime Gatorade in a retro limited edition Upside Down collector’s glass bottle, a vintage T-shirt, and a Gatorade sideline towel packaged in a specialty shipper box.

Launched November 3, the broader campaign includes a 30-second hero spot narrated by Gatorade athlete and Stranger Things superfan Myles Garrett. The spot highlights the grit of athletes fueled by Gatorade and blends scenes inspired by the show’s final season. Fans can also expect bold out-of-home takeovers in Times Square, Sunset Boulevard and Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, home to Garrett and the Browns.

Adding to the retro revival, Gatorade is also bringing back Citrus Cooler, a cult favorite flavor. It returns as a limited-time offering in five collectible bottles plus one Upside Down edition, each featuring vintage Gatorade packaging.

A second exclusive drop, the “Upside Down Capsule,” will go live December 30 at 11 a.m. ET on Gatorade.com.

With its blend of nostalgia, pop culture, and sports heritage, Gatorade’s glass bottle return promises to be one of the most coveted releases of the season.