Global superstar J Balvin made history on November 29 with a monumental sold-out homecoming concert at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The long-awaited performance marked his first hometown stadium show in six years and unfolded as a powerful celebration of music, culture, and Colombian pride.

Fans were welcomed into an immersive Ciudad Primavera universe featuring installations inspired by Balvin’s most iconic eras. A 360-degree stage, cinematic visuals, and more than 70 dancers helped bring his artistic evolution to life. Fifty-six of the dancers were Colombian, reinforcing the night’s deep connection to Medellín.

The show delivered one of the most star-packed lineups ever seen on a Colombian stage. Guests included Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Farruko, Feid, Ryan Castro, 50 Cent, DJ Snake, Reykon, Nio García, Golpe a Golpe, Rayo y Toby, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, De La Ghetto, Chencho Corleone, Yandel, Jowell y Randy, Tito El Bambino and many more. Each performance added new energy, creating a living timeline of reggaeton’s past, present, and future.

Between high-energy moments, Balvin reflected on his roots and the city that helped shape his career. The finale honored both local identity and global reach, uniting generations of artists under the Latino Gang spirit.

The impact extended far beyond the stadium. The Medellín Metro adopted concert-inspired visuals and offered 24-hour service. Balvin also launched his Beyond Flowers: Ciudad Primavera fashion capsule with Vélez during a runway show held inside Metro workshops. The Vibra en Alta Foundation activated citywide youth events, including a flashmob, freestyle battle, and opportunities for emerging artists from the Medellín Music Lab.

The performance follows Balvin’s recent Mexico tour announcement, his acclaimed project Mixteip, and its 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album. He will continue the celebration at his concert in Bogotá on December 13.