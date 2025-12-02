Kimora Lee Simmons is stepping back into the television spotlight with a new chapter that reflects just how much her life has transformed since she last invited cameras into her home. Long before celebrity docuseries became a staple, Simmons helped shape the format with her blend of fashion, parenting, and entrepreneurship on E!. After that era, she made a clear choice to step away from reality TV and focus on her expanding family and growing list of business ventures.

In a conversation with E!, she looked back on how dramatically her world has changed since then. She noted that she once balanced life as a mother of two, and now she is a mother of five with even more young people in her orbit. Careers have shifted, relationships have changed, and her household has grown into a fast moving mix of older teens, younger kids, and emerging adults. Those close to her saw the pace and the chaos and encouraged her to consider letting viewers see the evolution.

#KimoraLeeSimmons said "fab never left" and dropped the trailer for #BackintheFabLane 💁‍♀️ She's running businesses, raising five kids solo, and still serving looks. Premiering Dec 2 at 10pm on E!, the show promises boss moves, family chaos, and vintage Kimora one-liners.

Simmons shared that she never planned a return to television on her own. The idea started with friends and family insisting that her day to day life had become too eventful to keep off screen. At first she brushed off the suggestion, convinced that her reality TV chapter was closed. Over time those conversations became more serious, eventually turning into actual meetings about what a new show could look like.

Now, more than a decade after her last series, Simmons is returning with Kimora Back in the Fab Lane, premiering December second on E!. The new project follows her as she manages older children who are stepping into adulthood, younger kids who still need her full attention, and the nonstop demands of her business interests. Her daughters Ming and Aoki Lee are experiencing this comeback from a new perspective as young adults navigating their own paths.